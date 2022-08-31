Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
2 beef Porterhouse steaks, cut 1 inch thick
or boneless beef sirloin steak cut 3/4 inch thick
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
1 medium zucchini, cut in half lengthwise
1 yellow squash, cut in half lengthwise
1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 8 strips
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine cheese, oil and Italian seasoning; brush mixture on cut sides of squash and inside of bell pepper.
Place beef steak and vegetables, cut side down, on rack in broiler pan so surface of meat is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 10 to 15 minutes for rare (140'F) to medium (160'F), turning once.
Season steak with salt and pepper, if desired. Carve steaks into thick slices.