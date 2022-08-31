Cattle Corner

Jacqueline McKenzie Leininger, right, celebrates her 91st birthday at Applebees Restaurant with her cousin, Hazel McKenzie Brown, and many others. The two cousins fathers, Abner and Jack, were brothers.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 beef Porterhouse steaks, cut 1 inch thick

or boneless beef sirloin steak cut 3/4 inch thick

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1 medium zucchini, cut in half lengthwise

1 yellow squash, cut in half lengthwise

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 8 strips

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine cheese, oil and Italian seasoning; brush mixture on cut sides of squash and inside of bell pepper.

Place beef steak and vegetables, cut side down, on rack in broiler pan so surface of meat is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 10 to 15 minutes for rare (140'F) to medium (160'F), turning once.

Season steak with salt and pepper, if desired. Carve steaks into thick slices.

