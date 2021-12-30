CATTLE CORNER

Makes 8 servings
3 hours 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
1 beef Shoulder Roast, Arm Chuck Roast Boneless or Blade Chuck Roast
Boneless (3 to 3-1/2 pounds)
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
8 small red-skinned potatoes, halved
2 large carrots, cut into 2-1/2 x 1/2 inch pieces
2 large parsnips, cut into 2-1/2 x 1/2 inch pieces
1 small leek, cut into 1-1/2 inch pieces
1-1/2 tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 3 tablespoons water
Seasoning:
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon each salt and lemon pepper
COOKING:
1. Combine seasoning ingredients; press onto beef pot roast. Heat oil in stock pot over medium heat until hot. Brown pot roast. Pour off drippings.
2. Add 3/4 cup water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 hours. Add vegetables; continue cooking, covered, 30 to 45 minutes or until pot roast and vegetables are fork tender. Remove pot roast and vegetables; keep warm.
3. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Measure and return 2 cups cooking liquid to stock pot. Stir in cornstarch mixture; cook and stir 1 minute or until thickened and bubbly. Carve pot roast. Serve with vegetables and sauce.