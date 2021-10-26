Cattle Corner

Makes 4 serving
Preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes.
Ingredients:
1 lb. lean ground beef
1 large clove garlic, crushed
1/2 teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon salt
2 cans (13-1/4 to 14-1/2 oz each) ready to serve beef broth
1 can (14-1/2 oz) Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained, broken up
1 cup sliced (1/4 inch thick) carrots
1 can (15 to 19 oz) cannelli (white kidney) or Great Northern beans, rinsed, drained
1 medium zucchini, cut lengthwise in 1/2 and crosswise into 1/4 inch thick slices
2 cups torn spinach leaves, lightly packed
1. Heat Dutch oven or large sauce pan over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef and garlic; brown 4 to 5 minutes, breaking up in 3/4 inch crumbles. Pour off drippings. Season beef with salt and pepper.
2. Stir broth, tomatoes and carrots into beef. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. Stir in beans and zucchini; continue to cook 4 to 5 minutes or until zucchini is crisp-tender. Remove from heat; stir in spinach.