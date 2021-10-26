Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

The Front Men had the State Theatre audience standing up and singing "God Bless the U.S.A." as they concluded their show in Red Bluff on Friday night.

Makes 4 serving

Preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes.

Ingredients:

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 large clove garlic, crushed

1/2 teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

2 cans (13-1/4 to 14-1/2 oz each) ready to serve beef broth

1 can (14-1/2 oz) Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained, broken up

1 cup sliced (1/4 inch thick) carrots

1 can (15 to 19 oz) cannelli (white kidney) or Great Northern beans, rinsed, drained

1 medium zucchini, cut lengthwise in 1/2 and crosswise into 1/4 inch thick slices

2 cups torn spinach leaves, lightly packed

1. Heat Dutch oven or large sauce pan over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef and garlic; brown 4 to 5 minutes, breaking up in 3/4 inch crumbles. Pour off drippings. Season beef with salt and pepper.

2. Stir broth, tomatoes and carrots into beef. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. Stir in beans and zucchini; continue to cook 4 to 5 minutes or until zucchini is crisp-tender. Remove from heat; stir in spinach.

Tags

Recommended for you