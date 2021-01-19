Cattle Corner

Serves a family of 6 to 8 (recipe maybe cut in half)
1-1/2 to 2 pounds fresh ground beef
1 pound pork sausage
12 medium to large red potatoes, unpeeled
1/2 cube butter
2 cans Cream of Mushroom soup
1 package brown gravy mix
1-1/2 cup shredded Cheddar or Jack cheese
1/2 cup chopped green onions
2 cups milk
1 small can of sliced mushrooms, or 1/2 cup fresh sliced
2 cloves garlic, chopped
Sour cream for topping
1. Wash potatoes, poke with knife and bake approximately 46 minutes, 350'F, or until fully cooked. In large skillet cook ground beef and sausage, drain off all grease. Add two cans of cream of mushroom soup, milk, and gravy packet. Stir well and let simmer on low 20 minutes. Add mushrooms and garlic.
2. Take potatoes out when done. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with Pam. Split potatoes down center and lay each half in baking dish, repeating with all potatoes. Take a fork and fluff inside of potatoes. Melt butter and drizzle a little over each potato half.
3. Add cooked meat sauce over potatoes. Put back in oven for 10 to 15 minutes or just enough to heat through. Add cheese to top of casserole, then sprinkle chopped green onions on top of cheese, and it is ready to serve. Have sour cream on the side so everyone can add their own.
Makes a great leftover dish for the next day.