Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Several times over the years, the Budweiser Clydesdales performed at the Red Bluff Round Up.

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Marinating time:  2 hours

Cooking time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

2 pound boneless beef chuck roast, cut into 1 inch cubes

1 cup fresh orange juice

3 tablespoons butter, divided

1 cup sliced onion

1 bottle (12 ounces) dark beer

1 can (10 1/2 ounces) beef broth

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs

1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced

3 cups hot mashed potatoes, seasoned with 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 tablespoon shredded orange peel (Remove rind from orange in thin strips with vegetable parer; cut strips into fine shreds with sharp knife.)

Parsley sprigs

Instructions:

Place boneless beef chuck roast cubes and orange juice in plastic bag or utility dish, stirring to coat. Close bag securely or cover dish and marinate in refrigerator 2 hours or overnight, if desired, stirring occasionally.

Heat 1 tablespoon butter in Dutch oven over medium heat until hot. Add onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown, stirring frequently.

Drain beef, discard marinade. Add beef, beer and beef broth to Dutch oven; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 1 1/2 hours or until beef is tender, stirring occasionally. Add salt and pepper to taste; stir in bread crumbs. Continue cooking over medium-high heat 10 to 15 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile heat remaining butter in frying pan over medium high heat until hot. Add mushrooms; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown, stirring frequently.

Add mushrooms to beef mixture.

Spoon mashed potatoes into center of heated platter. Spoon beef mixture in a ring around potatoes; sprinkle beef with chopped parsley and orange rind.  Garnish with parsley sprigs.

