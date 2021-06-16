Cattle Corner

Makes 6 servings
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Marinating time: 2 hours
Cooking time: 2 hours
Ingredients:
2 pound boneless beef chuck roast, cut into 1 inch cubes
1 cup fresh orange juice
3 tablespoons butter, divided
1 cup sliced onion
1 bottle (12 ounces) dark beer
1 can (10 1/2 ounces) beef broth
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs
1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced
3 cups hot mashed potatoes, seasoned with 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 tablespoon shredded orange peel (Remove rind from orange in thin strips with vegetable parer; cut strips into fine shreds with sharp knife.)
Parsley sprigs
Instructions:
Place boneless beef chuck roast cubes and orange juice in plastic bag or utility dish, stirring to coat. Close bag securely or cover dish and marinate in refrigerator 2 hours or overnight, if desired, stirring occasionally.
Heat 1 tablespoon butter in Dutch oven over medium heat until hot. Add onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown, stirring frequently.
Drain beef, discard marinade. Add beef, beer and beef broth to Dutch oven; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 1 1/2 hours or until beef is tender, stirring occasionally. Add salt and pepper to taste; stir in bread crumbs. Continue cooking over medium-high heat 10 to 15 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile heat remaining butter in frying pan over medium high heat until hot. Add mushrooms; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown, stirring frequently.
Add mushrooms to beef mixture.
Spoon mashed potatoes into center of heated platter. Spoon beef mixture in a ring around potatoes; sprinkle beef with chopped parsley and orange rind. Garnish with parsley sprigs.