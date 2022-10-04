cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Flare by Red Bluff Performing Arts was serving strip loin beef roast at the Red Bluff Beef 'n Brew as Cabernet and Black Pepper Roast Beef Crostini with Carmelized Onions and Blue Cheese appetizer on Sept. 17.

Makes four servings

INGREDIENTS

4 boneless beef chuck eye steaks, cut 1 inch thick

1/4 cup steak sauce

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon ground red peppeR

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine steak sauce, brown sugar, lime juice and red pepper; reserve 2 tablespoons marinade.

Place beef steaks in plastic bag; add remaining marinade, turning to coat. Close bag securely and marinate 10 minutes.

Pour off marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium coals. Grill 14 to 20 minutes for rare (140'F) to medium (160'F), turning once. Brush with reserved marinade during last 2 minutes of cooking. Season with salt, if desired.

Tags

Recommended for you