Cattle Corner

Makes 6 servings
Preparation time: 30 minute
Marinating time: 1 to 2 hours
Cooking time: 10 to 14 minutes
2-1/2 pound beef sirloin steak, cut 1-1/2 inches thick
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup wine vinegar
3 tablespoons dry sherry
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard
1 teaspoon finely minced fresh ginger
1 large clove garlic, finely minced
1/4 cup corn or vegetable oil
3 tablespoons Oriental dark-roasted sesame oil
8 ounces fresh mushrooms, thinly sliced
Leaf lettuce
3 to 4 green onions, thinly sliced
Carrot curls
Green onions
Trim excess fat from beef steak. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of steak is 4 to 5 inches from heat. Broil 10 to 14 minutes for rare to medium-rare, turning once. Let steak cool until easy to handle.
Meanwhile combine soy sauce, vinegar, sherry, honey, mustard, ginger and garlic in jar with tight-fitting lid; add corn oil and sesame oil and shake well.
Carve steak into 1/8 inch slices; cut slices into 2- inch long pieces.
Combine steak, mushrooms and marinade in plastic bag or utility dish, stirring to coat. Close bag securely or cover dish and marinate in refrigerator 1 to 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
Drain marinade from beef; discard marinade.
Arrange beef and mushrooms on lettuce - lined platter; sprinkle with sliced green onions. Garnish with carrot curls and green onions.