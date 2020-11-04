Cattle Corner

Jane Daugherty, Tehama County CattleWomen's 2020 CowBelle of Year, waves to photographer Mandi Selvester Owens during the recent luncheon at Highland Ranch Resort. Also pictured is Sharon Chambers, Jean Barton, Kendra and Mike McCluskey, Irene Fuller, Jerry and Joan Hemsted.

 Courtesy photo/Mandi Selvester Owens

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 30 minute

Marinating time: 1 to 2 hours

Cooking time: 10 to 14 minutes

2-1/2 pound beef sirloin steak, cut 1-1/2 inches thick

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup wine vinegar

3 tablespoons dry sherry

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard

1 teaspoon finely minced fresh ginger

1 large clove garlic, finely minced

1/4 cup corn or vegetable oil

3 tablespoons Oriental dark-roasted sesame oil

8 ounces fresh mushrooms, thinly sliced

Leaf lettuce

3 to 4 green onions, thinly sliced

Carrot curls

Green onions

Trim excess fat from beef steak. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of steak is 4 to 5 inches from heat. Broil 10 to 14 minutes for rare to medium-rare, turning once. Let steak cool until easy to handle.

Meanwhile combine soy sauce, vinegar, sherry, honey, mustard, ginger and garlic in jar with tight-fitting lid; add corn oil and sesame oil and shake well.

Carve steak into 1/8 inch slices; cut slices into 2- inch long pieces.

Combine steak, mushrooms and marinade in plastic bag or utility dish, stirring to coat. Close bag securely or cover dish and marinate in refrigerator 1 to 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Drain marinade from beef; discard marinade.

Arrange beef and mushrooms on lettuce - lined platter; sprinkle with sliced green onions. Garnish with carrot curls and green onions.

