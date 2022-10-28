cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Tehama County Farm Bureau had booth at the Dairyville Orchard Festival where Kari Dodd, pictured, invites the public to attend Farm-City Night, 5:30 p.m., Nov. 7 at the Red Bluff Community Center. The event will feature community organizations presenting awards for Volunteer, Senior Citizen, Woman, Young Farmer, Outstanding Public Service, Teacher, Business Person, Farmer, CowBelle and WFA Blue Ribbon Award. Dinner by O'Dell Craft BBQ and program from Five Marys Farms. Tickets are $30 advance or $35 at door.

Makes 8 servings

Prep and cooking time of 3 hours

INGREDIENTS

1 beef Blade Chuck Roast boneless (2-1/2 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced sodium beef broth

1 cup Burgandy or dry red wine

2 tablespoons minced garlic

3 cups frozen vegetable blend (any variety)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

salt

Prepared mashed potatoes optional

Additional fresh thyme optional

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Spray stockpot with cooking spray; heat over medium heat until hot. Place beef pot roast in stockpot; brown evenly. Pour off drippings; season with salt and pepper.

2. Add broth, wine and garlic to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 hours or until pot roast is fork-tender.

3. Remove pot roast; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook 5 minutes. Add frozen vegetables to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook, uncovered, 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender and liquid is reduced slightly. Stir in 1 tablespoon thyme. Season with salt, as desired. Cooks tip: If using a traditional stew blend of carrots, onions, celery, and potatoes, cook until potatoes are fork tender, approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

4. Carve pot roast into thin slices; serve with vegetable mixture and mashed potatoes, if desired. Garnish with remaining cooking liquid and additional thyme, if desired.

