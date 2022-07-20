CATTLE CORNER

Makes 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
1 pound boneless beef top sirloin steak, or top round steak cut 1 inch thick, or flank steak
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 cups torn romaine lettuce
2 oranges, peeled and separated into segments
1/4 cup walnuts, toasted
Sliced strawberries, optional
Citrus Vinaigrette:
2 tablespoons orange juice
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons honey
1-1/4 teaspoons Dijon style mustard
Prepare Citrus Vinaigrette; reserve.
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut beef steak into 1/8-inch thick strips; cut each strip in half. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Stir-fry beef (1/2 at a time) 1 to 2 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon; season with salt, if desired.
Toss lettuce, beef and oranges in large bowl. Sprinkle with walnuts. Drizzle with Citrus Vinaigrette. Garnish with strawberries, if desired. Serve immediately.