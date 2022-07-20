CATTLE CORNER

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

During an Ice Cream Social, Tehama County CattleWomen President Kendra McCluskey presents scholarships to Jenny McCluskey, Palmer Chiropractic College, and Stephanie Mills, University of California, Chico. Not present at the ice cream social were scholarship recipients Kale Bagshaw, TC Drury, Caitlyn Morgan, Audra Brown and Hailey Coelho.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 pound boneless beef top sirloin steak, or top round steak cut 1 inch thick, or flank steak

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 cups torn romaine lettuce

2 oranges, peeled and separated into segments

1/4 cup walnuts, toasted

Sliced strawberries, optional

Citrus Vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons honey

1-1/4 teaspoons Dijon style mustard

Prepare Citrus Vinaigrette; reserve.

INSTRUCTIONS

Cut beef steak into 1/8-inch thick strips; cut each strip in half. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Stir-fry beef (1/2 at a time) 1 to 2 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon; season with salt, if desired.

Toss lettuce, beef and oranges in large bowl. Sprinkle with walnuts. Drizzle with Citrus Vinaigrette. Garnish with strawberries, if desired. Serve immediately.

Tags

Recommended for you