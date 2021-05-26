Cattle Corner

Makes 6 servings
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Marinating time: 3 hours
Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes.
1-1/2 pound boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 1- inch thick
1/3 cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
Fresh Tomato Salsa
Fresh red chili peppers
Green pimiento-stuffed olives
Parsley sprigs
Instructions -
Combine soy sauce, sugar, oil, ginger and pepper sauce.
Place boneless beef top sirloin steak and marinade in plastic bag or utility dish, turning to coat. Close bag securely or cover dish and marinate in refrigerator 3 hours or overnight, if desired, turning occasionally.
Prepare Fresh Tomato Salsa.
Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade.
Place steak on grid over medium coals. Test about 4 inches above coals for medium with 4-second hand count. Broil 10 to 15 minutes or to desired degree of doneness (rare or medium), turning once.
Carve steak into thin slices. Garnish with chili peppers, olives and parsley. Serve sliced steak with Fresh Tomato Salsa.
Fresh Tomato Salsa, preparation time: 10 minutes. Chilling time: 2 hours
2 large tomatoes, finely chopped
2 green onions, thinly sliced
3 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely chopped
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
1 teaspoon cider vinegar
Combine tomatoes, green onions, peppers, parsley and vinegar. Refrigerate, covered, 2 to 3 hours to blend flavors before serving. Yield: About 2 cups.