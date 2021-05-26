Cattle Corner

Tehama County Farm Bureau and Tehama County Cattlemen's Association had a joint meeting in gusty winds at Kerstiens Pavilion at Tehama District Fairgrounds recently, and then broke into individual meetings. Cattlemen's Association Secretary Cathy Tobin, directors Wally Roney, Dave Stroing, Steve Zane and President Mike McCluskey are pictured.

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Marinating time: 3 hours

Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes.

1-1/2 pound boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 1- inch thick

1/3 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

Fresh Tomato Salsa

Fresh red chili peppers

Green pimiento-stuffed olives

Parsley sprigs

Instructions -

Combine soy sauce, sugar, oil, ginger and pepper sauce.

Place boneless beef top sirloin steak and marinade in plastic bag or utility dish, turning to coat. Close bag securely or cover dish and marinate in refrigerator 3 hours or overnight, if desired, turning occasionally.

Prepare Fresh Tomato Salsa.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade.

Place steak on grid over medium coals. Test about 4 inches above coals for medium with 4-second hand count. Broil 10 to 15 minutes or to desired degree of doneness (rare or medium), turning once.

Carve steak into thin slices. Garnish with chili peppers, olives and parsley. Serve sliced steak with Fresh Tomato Salsa.

Fresh Tomato Salsa, preparation time: 10 minutes. Chilling time: 2 hours

2 large tomatoes, finely chopped

2 green onions, thinly sliced

3 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely chopped

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

Combine tomatoes, green onions, peppers, parsley and vinegar. Refrigerate, covered, 2 to 3 hours to blend flavors before serving. Yield: About 2 cups.

