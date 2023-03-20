cattle corner

Makes 4 servings
Seven hours in slow cooker
INGREDIENTS
1 package corned beef brisket (3 to 4 lbs.), with seasoning packet
2 large carrots, peeled
1 yellow onion, peeled
6 sprigs fresh thyme
1/2 head savoy cabbage
1 lb. small red-skinned potatoes
1 quart water
Honey Mustard:
1/2 cup grainy mustard
2 tablespoons honey
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix mustard and honey in small bowl.
Cut the carrots into 3-inch long pieces. Cut the onion in half, leaving the root end intact. Cut each half into 3 wedges (6 total). Put the carrots, onion and thyme in the bottom of a 6-to 8 - quart slow cooker.
Put the corned beef fat-cap side up over top of the carrots and onions in the slow cooker. Cover with with 1 quart of water and sprinkle with the seasoning packet. Cover and cook on High for 5 hours.
Cut the cabbage into 4 wedges, leaving the core intact. Place the potatoes in the slow cooker around the sides of the corned beef and place the cabbage over top. Cover and cook for about 2 more hours, or until the corned beef is tender and the cabbage and potatoes are soft.
Slice the corned beef and serve with all the vegetables and the honey mustard.