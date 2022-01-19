Cattle Corner

Makes 6 to 8 servings
Total preparation and stovetop cooking time: 3 1/2 to 4 hours (time may vary if using smoker.)
1 boneless beef brisket, flat cut (2 1/2 to 3 pounds)
Rub
3 tablespoons paprika
1 tablespoon granulated garlic
2 teaspoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons onion powder
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Cabernet Barbecue Sauce
1-1/4 cups Cabernet Sauvignon or other dry red wine
1/2 cup beer
1/2 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 cup beer for stovetop cooking method only
1.Combine rub ingredients in small bowl; press evenly onto beef brisket. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate while preparing barbecue sauce or as long as overnight.
2. Meanwhile, combine Cabernet Barbecue Sauce ingredients in medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 25 to 35 minutes or until reduced to 1 cup, stirring occasionally. Cover and reserve 1/2 cup barbecue sauce to serve with brisket; use remaining sauce for brushing on brisket during smoking or grilling.
3. Choose desired cooking method: Smoker Method or Stovetop Method.
4. Smoker Method: Prepare charcoal or gas smoker according to manufacturer's instructions and cooking times or until fork-tender, brushing occasionally with barbecue sauce.
5. Stovetop Method: Unwrap brisket. Place brisket, fat side up, in stockpot. Add beer; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until brisket is fork-tender.
6. Carve brisket diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with prepared barbecue sauce. Cooks Tip: Briefly grilling the braised brisket caramelizes the sauce and gives the beef a barbecued appearance. After cooking, remove brisket from
cooking liquid. Place, fat side up, on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; brush with barbecue sauce. Grill, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes, turning and brushing with sauce every 2 to 3 minutes.