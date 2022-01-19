Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

The 90th birthday of Jean Barton was celebrated by family and friends at The Prescott in Red Bluff. Pictured in back row are Bryce and Erin Borror, Rochelle Thompson and Griffin, Callie, Joe and Ainsley Martinez, Shay and Matt Benzel; middle row Kevin and Linda Borror, Barton, Kendra and Mike McCluskey; front row, Grant Thompson, Clayton and Nolan Borror.

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Total preparation and stovetop cooking time: 3 1/2 to 4 hours (time may vary if using smoker.)

1 boneless beef brisket, flat cut (2 1/2 to 3 pounds)

Rub

3 tablespoons paprika

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

2 teaspoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons onion powder

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Cabernet Barbecue Sauce

1-1/4 cups Cabernet Sauvignon or other dry red wine

1/2 cup beer

1/2 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 cup beer for stovetop cooking method only

1.Combine rub ingredients in small bowl; press evenly onto beef brisket. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate while preparing barbecue sauce or as long as overnight.

2. Meanwhile, combine Cabernet Barbecue Sauce ingredients in medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 25 to 35 minutes or until reduced to 1 cup, stirring occasionally. Cover and reserve 1/2 cup barbecue sauce to serve with brisket; use remaining sauce for brushing on brisket during smoking or grilling.

3. Choose desired cooking method: Smoker Method or Stovetop Method.

4. Smoker Method: Prepare charcoal or gas smoker according to manufacturer's instructions and cooking times or until fork-tender, brushing occasionally with barbecue sauce.

5. Stovetop Method: Unwrap brisket. Place brisket, fat side up, in stockpot. Add beer; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until brisket is fork-tender.

6. Carve brisket diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with prepared barbecue sauce. Cooks Tip: Briefly grilling the braised brisket caramelizes the sauce and gives the beef a barbecued appearance. After cooking, remove brisket from

cooking liquid. Place, fat side up, on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; brush with barbecue sauce. Grill, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes, turning and brushing with sauce every 2 to 3 minutes.

Tags

Recommended for you