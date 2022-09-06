cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Big-O-Tires is a beef appetizer sponsor at the 12th annual Beef 'n Brew in downtown Red Bluff on Sept. 17, starting at 5 p.m. Mandeep Singh and Tanveer Groewal are grilling hamburgers, hot dogs and marinated chicken at the Big-O Tires-opening.

Makes 6 servings

Prep and cooking time - 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 beef Skirt Steak (1-1.2 pounds), cut into 4 portions

1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chilies, divided

1 lime, juiced

1 package (about 1 ounce) reduced sodium taco seasoning mix

1 package (about 6 ounces) rice pilaf mix

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

INSTRUCTIONS

1 Combine 1/ 2 cup diced tomatoes and juice, lime juice and taco seasoning in small bowl. Place beef Skirt Steak and tomato mixture in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerate 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

2. Prepare rice pilaf mix according to package directions, using water and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Drain liquid from remaining diced tomatoes; discard liquid. Add tomatoes and cilantro to cooked rice. Keep warm and set aside.

3. Meanwhile, remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 12 minutes) for medium rare (145'F) to medium (160'F) doneness.

4. Carve steak diagonally across grain into thin slices. Serve over rice mixture.

