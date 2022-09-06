cattle corner

Makes 6 servings
Prep and cooking time - 35 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 beef Skirt Steak (1-1.2 pounds), cut into 4 portions
1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chilies, divided
1 lime, juiced
1 package (about 1 ounce) reduced sodium taco seasoning mix
1 package (about 6 ounces) rice pilaf mix
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
INSTRUCTIONS
1 Combine 1/ 2 cup diced tomatoes and juice, lime juice and taco seasoning in small bowl. Place beef Skirt Steak and tomato mixture in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerate 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
2. Prepare rice pilaf mix according to package directions, using water and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Drain liquid from remaining diced tomatoes; discard liquid. Add tomatoes and cilantro to cooked rice. Keep warm and set aside.
3. Meanwhile, remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 12 minutes) for medium rare (145'F) to medium (160'F) doneness.
4. Carve steak diagonally across grain into thin slices. Serve over rice mixture.