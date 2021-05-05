Cattle Corner

Makes 6 servings
Total recipe time: 30 minutes
1-1/2 pounds boneless beef Top Sirloin Steak, cut 1-1/4 inches thick
1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces
Seasoning:
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
1. Cut beef steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine seasoning ingredients in medium bowl. Add beef; toss. Alternately thread beef and bell pepper onto six 10- inch metal skewers.
2. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145'F) to medium ( 160'F) doneness, turning once. Season with salt.