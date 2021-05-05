Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

California CattleWomen Immediate Past President Callie Martinez and Jean Barton are pictured with American National CattleWomen President Evelyne Greene, Alabama (seated), and ANCW Incoming President Reba Mazak, Florida, were in the Hamley Western Store, during the ANCW Region V meeting in Pendleton, Ore.

Makes 6 servings

Total recipe time: 30 minutes

1-1/2 pounds boneless beef Top Sirloin Steak, cut 1-1/4 inches thick

1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces

Seasoning:

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

1. Cut beef steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine seasoning ingredients in medium bowl. Add beef; toss. Alternately thread beef and bell pepper onto six 10- inch metal skewers.

2. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145'F) to medium ( 160'F) doneness, turning once. Season with salt.

Tags

Recommended for you