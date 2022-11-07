cattle corner

Makes 4 servings. Prep 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 pound ground beef (93 percent or leaner)
1/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
4 hamburger buns, split
4 tablespoons marinara sauce
4 frozen toasted cheese ravioli
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Prepare toasted ravioli and sauce per package directions.
2. Combine ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning. Add ground beef, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2 inch thick patties.
3. Place patties on grid over medium heat, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160'F, turning occasionally.
4. Place burger on bottom half of each bun. Evenly top burgers with marinara sauce and ravioli. Close sandwiches.