Cattle Corner

Steak and Eggs Breakfast Tacos is from the National Beef Cook Off winning recipes.
Makes 6 servings
Total preparation & cooking time: 25 minutes
1 boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 3/4 pound)
Salt
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
6 eggs, beaten
6 flour tortillas (6 inch diameter), warmed
6 tablespoons shredded Cheddar cheese
6 tablespoons prepared guacamole
6 tablespoons prepared salsa
6 tablespoons sour cream
1. Heat large, heavy nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Season beef steak with salt, as desired. Place beef in skillet. Pan-broil 10 to 13 minutes for medium-rare (145’F) to medium (160’F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove beef from skillet. Set aside; keep warm.
2. Heat oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add eggs and cook until set, stirring occasionally; keep warm.
3. Carve steak into thin slices. Top each tortilla with equal amounts of eggs and steak and 1 tablespoon each of cheese, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Serve immediately.