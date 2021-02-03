Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Louie Molt of Louie’s Cattle Service, LLC, receives the Jack Alford top consignor award with three champion/reserve champion bulls is pictured with and Lee Shope, barn manager at Red Bluff Bull Sale for 60 years, and Amanda Bradshaw, Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale manager during last week's Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale event at the Tehama District Fairgrounds.

Steak and Eggs Breakfast Tacos is from the National Beef Cook Off winning recipes.

Makes 6 servings

Total preparation & cooking time: 25 minutes

1 boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 3/4 pound)

Salt

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

6 eggs, beaten

6 flour tortillas (6 inch diameter), warmed

6 tablespoons shredded Cheddar cheese

6 tablespoons prepared guacamole

6 tablespoons prepared salsa

6 tablespoons sour cream

1. Heat large, heavy nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Season beef steak with salt, as desired. Place beef in skillet. Pan-broil 10 to 13 minutes for medium-rare (145’F) to medium (160’F) doneness, turning occasionally.  Remove beef from skillet.  Set aside; keep warm.

2. Heat oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add eggs and cook until set, stirring occasionally; keep warm.

3. Carve steak into thin slices. Top each tortilla with equal amounts of eggs and steak and 1 tablespoon each of cheese, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Serve immediately.

Tags

Recommended for you