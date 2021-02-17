Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Tehama County Cattlemen's Association will have a Sporting Clays Shoot on Feb. 28 at Clear Creek Sports Club in Corning. For information or to register a team please contact Mike McCluskey, 530-736-3428.

Makes 4 servings

Total preparation and cooking time: 25 minutes

2 boneless beef top sirloin (strip) steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

1 cup uncooked instant brown rice

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, divided

1 pound fresh asparagus, cut into 2-inch lengths

1/2 cup walnut halves

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup beef broth

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

1. Prepare brown rice according to package directions, omitting butter. Set aside; keep warm.

2. Cut beef steaks across the grain into 1/4 inch strips; set aside.

3. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add asparagus; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add walnuts, garlic and salt; stir-fry 1 minute. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

4. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining 1 teaspoon oil and remaining beef. Return beef to skillet.

5. Stir in asparagus mixture and broth; cook and stir until heated through. Serve over cooked rice. Top with crumbled blue cheese.

