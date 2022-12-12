cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Tehama County CowBelle of Year Mandi Selvester Owens with Tehama County CattleWomen’s Association President Kendra McCluskey at the 2022 CCA-CCW Convention in Nevada.

Makes four servings

INGREDIENTS

4 boneless beef top loin or rib eye steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons finely chopped shallots or onion

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1/4 cup ready-to-serve beef broth

2 tablespoons brandy

2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons finely chopped parsley

INSTRUCTIONS

Melt butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and garlic; cook 2 minutes.

Stir in mushrooms; cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes. Remove and set aside.

Increase heat to medium-high. Add steaks to skillet; cook 6 to 7 minutes for medium rare (150'F), turning once. Remove to warm platter.

Decrease heat to medium. Add broth, brandy, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and reserved mushroom mixture. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir until liquid is slightly reduced, about 1 minute.

Spoon sauce over steaks and sprinkle with parsley.

Tags

Recommended for you