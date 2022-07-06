cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Catlyn Mackey of Red Bluff FFA had the steer with the top carcass during the Tehama District Junior Livestock Auction. She sold to attorneys McCarthy and Rubright, and Green Barn Whiskey Kitchen with a live weight of 1,295 lbs. Grading Choice plus, a Yield Grade of 2.08, a hot carcass weight of 782 lbs, ribeye of 15.9 inches, backfat of .48 inches. She received a check and buckle from Tehama County CattleWomen Kendra McCluskey, a trophy from Tri Counties Bank, plus $1,000 check from Justin Hamilton, Tehama County Cattlemen and Tehama District Fair Jr Livestock Auction.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 pound ground beef

2 red bell peppers, quartered and seeded

2 green bell peppers, quartered and seeded

1 cup water

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon salad oil or olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

4 slices stale bread

Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Parboil red and green peppers in the 1 cup water with the 1/2 teaspoon salt for 5 minutes. Lift out pepper quarters, drain well (reserve the cooking water.) Place peppers in a greased shallow baking dish (about 9 inches square), alternating the red and green quarters.

Brown meat in oil; add onion and cook until the meat is crumbly and onion is transparent. Break bread into very small pieces and add to browned meat and onions. Season with salt and pepper. Mix in enough of the cooking liquid from the peppers to moisten the bread. Spoon into the pepper shells. Bake, uncovered, in a moderate (350'F) for 20 minutes.

Tags

Recommended for you