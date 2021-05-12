Cattle Corner

Makes 6 to 8 servings
Preparation time: 45 minutes
Cooking time: 2 hours 5 minutes
Ingredients:
2 pound boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 1-1/2 inches thick
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 cup condensed beef broth
1/4 cup teriyaki sauce
2 teaspoons dried basil leaves, crushed
1 clove garlic, crushed
1/4 teaspoon salt
10-12 ounces spinach, torn
6 ounces Belgian endive, torn
6 ounces radicchio, torn
4 ounces watercress
6 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, cut into 1/2–inch strips
3 hard cooked eggs, each cut into quarters
salad dressing – see recipe below
Heat a large, heavy frying pan over medium-high heat. Add oil and swirl to coat pan. Add beef top sirloin steak; brown quickly on both sides. Place steak in 11x7- inch baking dish.
Combine broth, teriyaki sauce, basil, garlic and salt; pour over steak. Cover dish with aluminum foil; bake in 300’F (slow) oven 1–1/2 hours.
Remove Beef; shred with 2 forks. Return shredded meat to baking dish. Cover; continue baking 1/2 hour.
Meanwhile prepare Salad Dressing. Place spinach, endive, radicchio, water cress and cheese in large bowl. Pour dressing over salad greens: toss until well-coated. Add eggs. Drain broth from meat; discard. Spoon beef onto greens. Serve immediately.
Salad Dressing
1/2 cup minced onion
2 tablespoons sesame oil
1/4 tarragon white wine vinegar
1-1/2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon leaves, crushed
1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
Saute onion in oil in small frying pan over medium heat until transparent. Stir in vinegar, honey, mustard, cheese, salt, tarragon and pepper. Bring to boil; boil 1 minute. Yield: 1/2 cup