Cattle Corner

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Preparation time: 45 minutes

Cooking time: 2 hours 5 minutes

Ingredients:

2 pound boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 1-1/2 inches thick

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 cup condensed beef broth

1/4 cup teriyaki sauce

2 teaspoons dried basil leaves, crushed

1 clove garlic, crushed

1/4 teaspoon salt

10-12 ounces spinach, torn

6 ounces Belgian endive, torn

6 ounces radicchio, torn

4 ounces watercress

6 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, cut into 1/2–inch strips

3 hard cooked eggs, each cut into quarters

salad dressing – see recipe below

Heat a large, heavy frying pan over medium-high heat. Add oil and swirl to coat pan. Add beef top sirloin steak; brown quickly on both sides. Place steak in 11x7- inch baking dish.

Combine broth, teriyaki sauce, basil, garlic and salt; pour over steak. Cover dish with aluminum foil; bake in 300’F (slow) oven 1–1/2 hours.

Remove Beef; shred with 2 forks. Return shredded meat to baking dish. Cover; continue baking 1/2 hour.

Meanwhile prepare Salad Dressing. Place spinach, endive, radicchio, water cress and cheese in large bowl. Pour dressing over salad greens: toss until well-coated. Add eggs. Drain broth from meat; discard. Spoon beef onto greens. Serve immediately.

Salad Dressing

1/2 cup minced onion

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1/4 tarragon white wine vinegar

1-1/2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon leaves, crushed

1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper

Saute onion in oil in small frying pan over medium heat until transparent. Stir in vinegar, honey, mustard, cheese, salt, tarragon and pepper. Bring to boil; boil 1 minute. Yield: 1/2 cup

