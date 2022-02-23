Cattle Corner

Burnt Brisket Ends were a crowd favorite at the Tehama County CattleWomen’s Western Art Show wine tasting and beef appetizers during Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale.

Makes 4 servings,

Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 well-trimmed boneless beef chuck top blade steaks, cut 1 inch thick (approx.. 1–1/2 pounds)

Sauce:

1/2 cup prepared chunky salsa

1/4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In small bowl, combine sauce ingredients; mix well. Reserve 1/2 cup sauce.

2. Place beef steaks on grid over medium ash-covered coals. Grill uncovered 18 to 22 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally and brushing both sides with remaining sauce during last 5 minutes of grilling.

3. Trim fat from steaks.  Serve steaks with reserved sauce.

