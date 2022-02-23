Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings,
Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
4 well-trimmed boneless beef chuck top blade steaks, cut 1 inch thick (approx.. 1–1/2 pounds)
Sauce:
1/2 cup prepared chunky salsa
1/4 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard
INSTRUCTIONS
1. In small bowl, combine sauce ingredients; mix well. Reserve 1/2 cup sauce.
2. Place beef steaks on grid over medium ash-covered coals. Grill uncovered 18 to 22 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally and brushing both sides with remaining sauce during last 5 minutes of grilling.
3. Trim fat from steaks. Serve steaks with reserved sauce.