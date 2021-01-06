Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

The 2021 virtual Rose Parade on television didn’t show the beautiful floats, bands and equestrian units in their full beauty. Red Bluff’s Mt. Lassen Motor Transit on January 1, 2019 had a tour that included the awesome Rose Parade. Great memories.

Swiss Steak is from Betty Crocker’s Cookbook, 1981.

4 or 5 servings

1 pound beef boneless bottom or top round, tip or chuck steak, 1/2 inch thick

2 tablespoons flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon shortening

1 can (8 ounces) whole tomatoes

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1/2 cup)

1/2 small green pepper, finely chopped, (about 1/4 cup)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Mix flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Sprinkle 1 side of beef steak with half of the flour mixture; pound in. Turn beef and pound in remaining flour mixture. Cut beef into 4 or 5 serving pieces.

Heat shortening in 10-inch skillet until melted. Cook beef over medium heat until brown, about 15 minutes. Mix tomatoes (with liquid) and remaining ingredients; pour on beef. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer until beef is tender, about 45 minutes.

