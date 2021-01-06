Cattle Corner

Swiss Steak is from Betty Crocker’s Cookbook, 1981.
4 or 5 servings
1 pound beef boneless bottom or top round, tip or chuck steak, 1/2 inch thick
2 tablespoons flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon shortening
1 can (8 ounces) whole tomatoes
1 medium onion, chopped (about 1/2 cup)
1/2 small green pepper, finely chopped, (about 1/4 cup)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Mix flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Sprinkle 1 side of beef steak with half of the flour mixture; pound in. Turn beef and pound in remaining flour mixture. Cut beef into 4 or 5 serving pieces.
Heat shortening in 10-inch skillet until melted. Cook beef over medium heat until brown, about 15 minutes. Mix tomatoes (with liquid) and remaining ingredients; pour on beef. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer until beef is tender, about 45 minutes.