Cattle Corner

This year’s Tehama County Cattlemen’s Association Winter Dinner featured a silent and live auction fundraiser for scholarships.

Makes 4 servings

Prep/cooking time - 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound beef flank steak

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

4 teaspoons Oriental dark roasted sesame oil, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper pods

1 small red bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 package (8 ounces) frozen baby corn, defrosted

1/4 pound pea pods, julienned

INSTRUCTIONS

Cut beef steak lengthwise into two strips; slice across the grain into 1/8-inch thick strips. Combine soy sauce, 2 teaspoons oil, sugar and cornstarch; stir into strips. Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, ginger and pepper pods; cook 30 seconds. Add bell pepper and corn; stir-fry 1-1/2 minutes. Add pea pods; stir-fry 30 seconds. Remove vegetables. Stir-fry strips (1/2 at a time) 2 to 3 minutes. Return vegetables and beef to skillet and heat through. Serving suggestion: Hot cooked rice.

