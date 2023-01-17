Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
Prep/cooking time - 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 pound beef flank steak
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
4 teaspoons Oriental dark roasted sesame oil, divided
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon cornstarch
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper pods
1 small red bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces
1 package (8 ounces) frozen baby corn, defrosted
1/4 pound pea pods, julienned
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut beef steak lengthwise into two strips; slice across the grain into 1/8-inch thick strips. Combine soy sauce, 2 teaspoons oil, sugar and cornstarch; stir into strips. Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, ginger and pepper pods; cook 30 seconds. Add bell pepper and corn; stir-fry 1-1/2 minutes. Add pea pods; stir-fry 30 seconds. Remove vegetables. Stir-fry strips (1/2 at a time) 2 to 3 minutes. Return vegetables and beef to skillet and heat through. Serving suggestion: Hot cooked rice.