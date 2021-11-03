Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
Preparation time 25 minutes
1 lb beef round tip steaks, cut 1/8” to 1/4” thick
2 cups (6 oz) uncooked rotini (spiral) pasta
1 jar (16 oz) prepared mild or medium chunky salsa
1 can (15 to 16 oz) black beans, rinsed, drained
1/2 cup water
Seasoning:
1 packet (1-1/4 oz) taco seasoning mix
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
3 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tablespoon olive oil
1. Cook pasta according to package directions
2. Meanwhile stack beef steaks; cut lengthwise in 1/2 and then crosswise in 1” wide strips. In medium bowl, combine beef and seasoning ingredients; toss to coat. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add beef (1/2 at a time) and stir-fry 1 minute or until outside surface is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet with slotted spoon.
3. In same skillet, combine pasta, salsa, beans and water; cook 4 to 6 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Return beef to skillet to combine.