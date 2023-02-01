cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Crystal Amen Photograpny

The winners of the 27th annual JP Ranch Rodeo at the Tehama District Fairgrounds on Jan. 27-28 was AR Ranch, Sheridan with Andy Holcomb, Chant DeForest and Tucker Bourdet winning the buckles and $9,000 cash.

 RONNIE WOODALL

Makes 4 servings

Total preparation and cooking time 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (4 ounces each.)

1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

1 package (5 ounces) mixed baby salad greens

1 medium red or green pear, cored, cut into 16 wedges

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

1/4 cup crumbled Feta or goat cheese (optional)

salt as desired

Honey Mustard Dressing

1/2 cup prepared honey mustard

2 to 3 tablespoons water

1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon coarse ground pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Season beef steaks with pepper. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 7 to 9 minutes to medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

2. Meanwhile, whisk Honey Mustard Dressing ingredients in small bowl until well blended. Set aside. Divide greens evenly among 4 plates. Top evenly with pear wedges and dried cranberries.

3. Carve steaks into thin slices; season with salt as desired. Divide steaks evenly over each salad. Top each salad evenly with dressing, pecans, and feta or goat cheese, if desired.

Tags

Recommended for you