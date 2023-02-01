cattle corner

Makes 4 servings
Total preparation and cooking time 25 minutes
INGREDIENTS
4 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (4 ounces each.)
1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
1 package (5 ounces) mixed baby salad greens
1 medium red or green pear, cored, cut into 16 wedges
1/4 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted
1/4 cup crumbled Feta or goat cheese (optional)
salt as desired
Honey Mustard Dressing
1/2 cup prepared honey mustard
2 to 3 tablespoons water
1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil
1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
1/4 teaspoon coarse ground pepper
1/8 teaspoon salt
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Season beef steaks with pepper. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 7 to 9 minutes to medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.
2. Meanwhile, whisk Honey Mustard Dressing ingredients in small bowl until well blended. Set aside. Divide greens evenly among 4 plates. Top evenly with pear wedges and dried cranberries.
3. Carve steaks into thin slices; season with salt as desired. Divide steaks evenly over each salad. Top each salad evenly with dressing, pecans, and feta or goat cheese, if desired.