Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

The team of Jennie Owens, Diana Cowan, Susie Daly, and not pictured, Vern Fite, placed second in the Tehama County Cattlemen's 18 hole Golf Scramble at Wilcox Oaks Golf Course on March 26. Diana Cowan won the Women's Longest Drive and $300 gift certificate for Wilcox donated by Orland Auction Yard.

Makes 8 servings

Beef preparation and cooking time: 35 minutes

Marinating time: 6 to 8 hours or overnight

INGREDIENTS

1 well-trimmed beef top round steak, cut 1- 1 / 2 inches thick (approx. 2 pounds)

Marinade:

3/4 cup prepared teriyaki sauce

2 tablespoons dry sherry

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger

DIRECTIONS

1. In small bowl, combine marinade ingredients; mix well. Place steak and marinade in plastic bag, turning to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 to 8 hours (or overnight, if desired), turning occasionally.

2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Cook steak over medium ash-covered coals. To maintain consistent temperature of coals while cooking, add 8 new briquettes around outer edge of ash-covered coals before cooking steak. Place steak on grill; grill uncovered 27 to 29 minutes for medium rare doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steak crosswise into thin slices.

Tags

Recommended for you