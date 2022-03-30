Cattle Corner

Makes 8 servings
Beef preparation and cooking time: 35 minutes
Marinating time: 6 to 8 hours or overnight
INGREDIENTS
1 well-trimmed beef top round steak, cut 1- 1 / 2 inches thick (approx. 2 pounds)
Marinade:
3/4 cup prepared teriyaki sauce
2 tablespoons dry sherry
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger
DIRECTIONS
1. In small bowl, combine marinade ingredients; mix well. Place steak and marinade in plastic bag, turning to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 to 8 hours (or overnight, if desired), turning occasionally.
2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Cook steak over medium ash-covered coals. To maintain consistent temperature of coals while cooking, add 8 new briquettes around outer edge of ash-covered coals before cooking steak. Place steak on grill; grill uncovered 27 to 29 minutes for medium rare doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steak crosswise into thin slices.