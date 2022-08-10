cattle corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Good Morning Red Bluff in July was at Coldwell Banker and on Aug. 25 will be at ACE Hardware in Red Bluff.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 pound boneless beef top sirloin, cut 1 inch thick

1/4 cup dry sherry

1-1/2 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon each grated fresh ginger, minced garlic and Oriental dark roasted sesame oil

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper pods

2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 cups cooked ramen noodles or linguine

1/4 cup chopped green onion tops or fresh cilantro

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine sherry, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, sesame oil and pepper pods.

Place beef steak in plastic bag; add marinade. Cose bag securely and marinate 15 minutes. Pour off marinade; reserve.

Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat 5 minutes. Add steak and cook 12 to 15 minutes for rare (140'F) to medium (160'F), turning once. Remove steak; keep warm.

Dissolve 2 teaspoons cornstarch in reserved marinade and 1/4 cup water; add to skillet. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Stir in noodles.

Carve steak into thin slices and serve over noodles. Sprinkle with green onion.

