Cattle Corner

Makes 30 servings
Preparation/cooking time 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
12 ounces ground beef (93 percent lean or leaner)
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 cup prepared mild or medium taco sauce
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 packages (2.1 ounces each) frozen mini phyllo shells (30 shells total)
1/2 cup shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend
Toppings:
Shredded lettuce, sliced grape of cherry tomatoes, guacamole, lowfat dairy sour cream, sliced ripe olives (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat oven to 350’F.
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef, onion and garlic to skillet for 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up beef into small crumbles and stirring occasionally.
Add taco sauce, cumin, salt and pepper; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until mixture is heated through.
Place phyllo shells on rimmed baking sheet.
Spoon beef mixture evenly into shells. Top evenly with cheese.
Bake 9 to 10 minutes or until shells are crisp and cheese is melted.
Top tarts with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and olives, as desired.