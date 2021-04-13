Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings.
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Marinating time: 3 hours
Cooking time 10 minutes.
1 beef flank steak (approximately 1- 1/2 pounds)
1/4 cup fresh orange juice
2 tablespoons each chili sauce, soy sauce and vegetable oil
1 teaspoon each sugar and grated orange peel
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1 medium orange, thinly sliced
Fresh Fruit Salsa (see recipe below)
Orange wedges
Fresh cilantro
1. Combine orange juice, chili sauce, soy sauce, oil, sugar, orange peel, garlic, salt and hot pepper sauce.
2. Place beef flank steak in utility dish or plastic bag; add marinade, turning to coat Place orange slices on top of steak. Cover dish or tie bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 3 hours or overnight, if desired, turning occasionally.
3. Pour off marinade and orange slices; discard.
4. Broil steak on grid over medium coals, (Test about 4 inches above coals for medium with 4-second count.) turning once. Broil 10 to 14 minutes, or to desired degree of doneness.
5. Meanwhile prepare Fresh Fruit Salsa.
6.Carve steak into thin slices. Serve steak with Fresh Fruit Salsa. Garnish with orange wedges and cilantro.
Fresh Fruit Salsa
Preparation time: 15 minutes
1/2 cup each diced pineapple, mango, papaya, green apple 1/4 cup each
diced red and green bell pepper
2 tablespoons rice vinegar or white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro
4 teaspoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper pods
Combine all ingredients. (May be prepared one day in advance, if desired.)
Yield: About 2-1/2 cups.