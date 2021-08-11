Cattle Corner

Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Dixie Fire pyro-cumulous on Wednesday, Aug. 4 when Greenville burned, after it exploded by 20,000 acres the previous day.

Makes 4 servings

Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

4 boneless beef chuck top blade or chuck eye steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1-1/2 pounds)

2 to 4 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and Pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 package (6 ounces) fresh baby spinach (6 to 7 cups)

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves, crushed

1 cup shredded Asiago cheese, divided

Instructions

1. Combine garlic, salt and pepper, press evenly onto beef steaks. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook top blade steaks 10 to 12 minutes (chuck eye steaks 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once. Remove; keep warm.

2. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add spinach, rosemary, salt and pepper. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until spinach is just wilted. Remove from heat. Add 3/4 cup of the cheese to spinach; toss.

3. Serve steaks on spinach. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese.

Tags

Recommended for you