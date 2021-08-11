Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings
Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
4 boneless beef chuck top blade or chuck eye steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1-1/2 pounds)
2 to 4 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and Pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 package (6 ounces) fresh baby spinach (6 to 7 cups)
1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves, crushed
1 cup shredded Asiago cheese, divided
Instructions
1. Combine garlic, salt and pepper, press evenly onto beef steaks. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook top blade steaks 10 to 12 minutes (chuck eye steaks 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once. Remove; keep warm.
2. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add spinach, rosemary, salt and pepper. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until spinach is just wilted. Remove from heat. Add 3/4 cup of the cheese to spinach; toss.
3. Serve steaks on spinach. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese.