Cattle Corner

Makes 4 servings.
INGREDIENTS
1 lb lean ground beef or mixture of ground beef and Italian sausage
1 small onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 (14 oz) can crushed tomatoes
1 (14 oz) can diced tomatoes in juices
1/2 cup long-grain white rice, uncooked
1 2/3 cups water or as needed
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Salt and pepper, to taste
4 bell peppers (any color), seeded and diced
1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
Chopped parsley, for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
In a large pan over medium heat, brown ground beef, onion and garlic, breaking up the beef with a wooden spoon; cook all the way through until no pink remains. Drain fat.
Add tomatoes, rice, water, Worcestershire sauce, Italian seasoning, and salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to simmer and cook, covered, for 10 minutes.
Stir in diced peppers and cook, covered, for an additional 15 to 20 minutes or until rice is tender. Stir; spread shredded cheese on top. Remove from heat, cover and rest 10 minutes before sprinkling with parsley and serving.
Note: Add water as needed until rice is tender. Rice will continue to absorb liquid as the mixture rests.