cattle corner

Makes 4 servings
Total preparation and cooking time: 35 minutes
1 boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
3 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
2 cups 1-1/2 x 1/4 inch jicama strips
1 package (8 ounces) fresh sugar snap peas
1 red bell pepper, cut into thin strips
1 cup fresh mango chunks
1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
3 cloves garlic, minced
3 cups instant hot cooked rice
1. Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4 inch strips.
2. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with 1 teaspoon oil and remaining beef. Remove from skillet. Keep warm.
3. Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat. Add jicama; stir-fry 1 minute. Add sugar peas and bell pepper; stir fry 2 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender.
4. Return beef to skillet. Carefully stir in mango, soy sauce and garlic. Cook 2 minutes or until heated through. Serve over rice.