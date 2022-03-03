cattle corner

Tehama County Cattlemen's Association is hosting a golf tournament and barbecue lunch at Wilcox Golf Club on March 26, with four-man scramble at 9 a.m. For information, please contact Mike McCluskey 530-736-3428 or Tony Turri 530-570-1276.

Makes 4 servings

Total preparation and cooking time: 35 minutes

1 boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)

3 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

2 cups 1-1/2 x 1/4 inch jicama strips

1 package (8 ounces) fresh sugar snap peas

1 red bell pepper, cut into thin strips

1 cup fresh mango chunks

1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 cups instant hot cooked rice

1. Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4 inch strips.

2. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with 1 teaspoon oil and remaining beef. Remove from skillet. Keep warm.

3. Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat. Add jicama; stir-fry 1 minute. Add sugar peas and bell pepper; stir fry 2 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender.

4. Return beef to skillet. Carefully stir in mango, soy sauce and garlic. Cook 2 minutes or until heated through. Serve over rice.

