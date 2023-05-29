cattle corner

Makes 4 servings
Prep and cooking time of 25 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 pound beef flank steak. or 1 pound beef top sirloin or top round steak, cut 1 inch thick
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 teaspoons dried basil leaves
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
6 cups torn mixed salad greens
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges
1 medium red bell pepper, cut into strips
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut beef steak lengthwise into 3 strips; slice across the grain into 1/8 inch thick strips. Combine vinegar, garlic, basil, sugar and salt; reserve.
Place salad greens in serving bowl.
Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Stir-fry beef strips (1/2 at a time) 1 to 2 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon; keep warm.
Add onion and bell pepper to same skillet; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until crisp-tender.
Return beef to skillet with reserved dressing; heat through.
Spoon beef mixture and hot dressing over salad greens. Toss and serve immediately. Season with pepper, if desired.