cattle corner

Makes 4 servings

Prep and cooking time of 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound beef flank steak. or 1 pound beef top sirloin or top round steak, cut 1 inch thick

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 teaspoons dried basil leaves

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 cups torn mixed salad greens

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into strips

INSTRUCTIONS

Cut beef steak lengthwise into 3 strips; slice across the grain into 1/8 inch thick strips. Combine vinegar, garlic, basil, sugar and salt; reserve.

Place salad greens in serving bowl.

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Stir-fry beef strips (1/2 at a time) 1 to 2 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon; keep warm.

Add onion and bell pepper to same skillet; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes or until crisp-tender.

Return beef to skillet with reserved dressing; heat through.

Spoon beef mixture and hot dressing over salad greens. Toss and serve immediately. Season with pepper, if desired.

