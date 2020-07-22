Cattle Corner: Asian Barbecued Skirt Steak

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Asian Barbecued Skirt Steak from The National Beef Cook-Off winning recipes.

Makes 4 serving.

Marinade time: 6 to 24 hours.

Preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 beef skirt steak (about 1–1/2 pounds), cut into 4 to 6–inch pieces
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 1/3 cup brown or dark color barbecue sauce
  • 2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
  •  1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 8 green onions, halved crosswise

Preparation

1. Combine soy sauce, barbecue sauce, peanut butter and garlic powder in small bowl; stir to combine thoroughly. Place beef steak and soy marinade in food – safe plastic bag; turn to coat steak.  Close bag securely; marinate in refrigerator 6 to 24 hours, turning occasionally.

2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on rack of broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 8 to 12 minutes for medium rare ( 145’F) to medium (160’F) doneness, turning once. During last three minutes of broiling, top steak with green onions. Carve steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with green onions.

