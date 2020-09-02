Cattle Corner: Asian Beef Salad

Asian Beef Salad from California Beef Council’s 2004 Beef and Your Good Health.
Makes 4 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes.
Ingredients
- 2 boneless beef top loin steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 1- 1/4 pounds)
- 1/2 medium red onion, cut into thin wedges
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 4 cups torn salad greens or sliced Napa cabbage
- 2 tablespoons chopped peanuts (optional)
Citrus-Soy Dressing:
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 teaspoons dark sesame oil
- 1 serrano pepper, seeded, finely chopped
- 1 large clove garlic, minced
Preparation
1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place beef steaks in skillet; cook 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Remove; let stand 10 minutes.
2. Whisk dressing ingredients in small bowl until blended.
3. Carve steaks. Combine beef, onion and cilantro in medium bowl. Add dressing; toss. Serve on salad greens. Sprinkle with peanuts.