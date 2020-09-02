Cattle Corner: Asian Beef Salad

Sunrise over Antelope Creek Canyon on August 29, the 12th day of smoke from the Butte, Tehama, Glenn Lightning Complex fires.

 

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Asian Beef Salad from California Beef Council’s 2004 Beef and Your Good Health.

Makes 4 servings.

Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 2 boneless beef top loin steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 1- 1/4 pounds)
  • 1/2 medium red onion, cut into thin wedges
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 4 cups torn salad greens or sliced Napa cabbage
  • 2 tablespoons chopped peanuts (optional)

Citrus-Soy Dressing:

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons dark sesame oil
  • 1 serrano pepper, seeded, finely chopped
  • 1 large clove garlic, minced

Preparation

1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place beef steaks in skillet; cook 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Remove; let stand 10 minutes.

2. Whisk dressing ingredients in small bowl until blended.

3. Carve steaks. Combine beef, onion and cilantro in medium bowl. Add dressing; toss. Serve on salad greens. Sprinkle with peanuts.

