Cattle Corner: Basil-Beef Asian Pasta Stir-Fry

Basil-Beef Asian Pasta Stir-Fry from the National Beef Cook-Off.
Makes 4 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 35 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 pound beef round tip center steaks, cut 1 inch thick
- 2 cups uncooked multi-grain penne pasta
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons sweet chili sauce
- 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
- 1 thinly sliced red bell pepper
- 1/2 cup packed, thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
- 1/3 cup sliced almonds, toasted
- 1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese
- Basil sprigs
Preparation
1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Set aside; keep warm.
2. Meanwhile, cut beef steaks crosswise into 1/4 inch thick strips; set aside.
3. Combine lemon juice, chili sauce and 1 teaspoon olive oil in small bowl; set aside.
4. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with 1 teaspoon oil and remaining beef.
5. Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add bell pepper; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes. Return beef to skillet. Add basil and chili sauce mixture; cook and stir until sauce is thickened and bubbly. Stir in cooked pasta; cook 1 minute or until heated through. Serve sprinkled with almonds and goat cheese. Garnish each serving with basil sprig.