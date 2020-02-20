Cattle Corner: Beef Kabobs with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Beef Kabobs with Grilled Pineapple Salsa from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

Makes 6 servings.

Marinade time: 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Total preparation and cooking time: 50 – 55 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 – 1/2 pounds beef shoulder center (Ranch) steaks or sirloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick.
  • Salt and pepper.
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 large cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 medium jalapeño pepper, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 medium pineapple, peeled, cored, cut into 1–1/2 inch chunks (about 3 cups)
  • 1 medium red onion, cut into 12 wedges
  • 1 large red or green bell pepper, cut into 1–1/2 inch pieces
  • 2 teaspoons freshly grated lime peel
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Preparation

1. Cut beef steaks into 1–1/4 inch pieces. Combine marinade ingredients in medium bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons for salsa. Add beef to remaining marinade; toss to coat. Cover and marinade in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.

2. Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Thread beef pieces onto six 10-inch metal skewers, leaving small space between pieces. Alternately thread fruit and vegetable pieces evenly onto six 10-inch metal skewers.

3. Place fruit and vegetable kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill uncovered, 12 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender, turning occasionally. Remove; keep warm. Place beef kabobs in center of grid. Grill covered, 7 to 9 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

4. Remove fruit and vegetables from skewers; coarsely chop. Combine with reserved marinade, lime peel and 1/2 teaspoon salt in medium bowl. Season beef with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve with Pineapple Salsa.

