Cattle Corner: Beef Pot Roast with Maple Sweet Potatoes and Cider Gravy

Tehama County CattleWomen visited the Van Vleck Ranch Rancho Murrieta during the Spring Meeting of California CattleWomen. Pictured from left is Mandi Selvester-Owens, TCCW President Anne Owens, Jean Barton, CCW President Callie Borror Martinez, Linda Borror, and Cindy McCarthy.

 

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Beef Pot Roast with Maple Sweet Potatoes and Cider Gravy from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

Makes 8 servings.   

Total preparation and cooking time: 3 - 1/2 hours.

Ingredients

ν 1 boneless beef chuck shoulder roast (3 - 3 1/2 pounds)

ν 2 teaspoons olive oil

ν 1 - 3/4 teaspoons salt, divided

ν 3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

ν 1 cup chopped onion.

ν 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

ν 1 cup ready-to-serve beef broth

ν 3/4 cup apple cider

ν 3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled, cut crosswise into 1 to 1 - 1/2 inch pieces

ν 4 cloves garlic, peeled

ν 2 tablespoons maple syrup

ν 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

ν 2 tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons brandy or water

Preparation

1. Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Place beef pot roast in stockpot; brown evenly. Remove pot roast; pour off drippings and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

2. Add onion and thyme to stockpot; cook and stir 3 - 5 minutes or until onion is tender. Add broth and cider; increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir 1 - 2 minutes or until browned bits attached to stockpot are dissolved. Return pot roast to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 - 1/2 hours.

3. Add sweet potatoes and garlic to stockpot; continue simmering, covered, 30 minutes or until sweet potatoes and pot roast are fork tender.

4. Remove pot roast; keep warm. Remove sweet potatoes and garlic with slotted spoon to large bowl, leaving cooking liquid in stockpot.

5. Add maple syrup, ginger, remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt and  easpoon pepper to sweet potatoes. Beat until sweet potatoes and garlic are mashed and smooth; keep warm.

6. Skim fat from cooking liquid; stir in cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1 minute or until thickened.

7. Carve pot roast into slices; serve with mashed sweet potatoes and gravy.

