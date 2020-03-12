Cattle Corner: Beef Pot Roast with Maple Sweet Potatoes and Cider Gravy

Beef Pot Roast with Maple Sweet Potatoes and Cider Gravy from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.
Makes 8 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 3 - 1/2 hours.
Ingredients
ν 1 boneless beef chuck shoulder roast (3 - 3 1/2 pounds)
ν 2 teaspoons olive oil
ν 1 - 3/4 teaspoons salt, divided
ν 3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
ν 1 cup chopped onion.
ν 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
ν 1 cup ready-to-serve beef broth
ν 3/4 cup apple cider
ν 3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled, cut crosswise into 1 to 1 - 1/2 inch pieces
ν 4 cloves garlic, peeled
ν 2 tablespoons maple syrup
ν 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
ν 2 tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons brandy or water
Preparation
1. Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Place beef pot roast in stockpot; brown evenly. Remove pot roast; pour off drippings and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
2. Add onion and thyme to stockpot; cook and stir 3 - 5 minutes or until onion is tender. Add broth and cider; increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir 1 - 2 minutes or until browned bits attached to stockpot are dissolved. Return pot roast to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 - 1/2 hours.
3. Add sweet potatoes and garlic to stockpot; continue simmering, covered, 30 minutes or until sweet potatoes and pot roast are fork tender.
4. Remove pot roast; keep warm. Remove sweet potatoes and garlic with slotted spoon to large bowl, leaving cooking liquid in stockpot.
5. Add maple syrup, ginger, remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt and easpoon pepper to sweet potatoes. Beat until sweet potatoes and garlic are mashed and smooth; keep warm.
6. Skim fat from cooking liquid; stir in cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1 minute or until thickened.
7. Carve pot roast into slices; serve with mashed sweet potatoes and gravy.