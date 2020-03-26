Cattle Corner: Beef Stir-Fry

The Tehama County Cattlemen’s Golf Scramble scheduled for March 29 has been cancelled; also the Tehama County CattleWomen’s meeting scheduled for April 2.

 

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Beef Stir-Fry from Jeanne Todisco, California in The Hereford Cookbook, copyright 1988.

Ingredients

ν 1 lb. round steak, sliced thin.

ν 3 tablespoons soy sauce.

ν 1 tablespoon sherry.

ν 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger.

ν 3 tablespoons vegetable oil. 

ν 1 1/2 cup sliced carrots

ν 1 1/2 cup thinly sliced cauliflower

ν 1 1/2 cup sliced celery

ν 1 (6 ounce) package frozen pea pods

ν 4 to 6 green onions, chopped

ν 1 (4 ounce) can mushroom stems and pieces (reserve liquid)

ν 1/2 cup cold water

ν 2 tablespoons cornstarch

ν 1/2 teaspoon sugar

Preparation

1. In small bowl, combine beef with soy sauce, sherry and ginger. Let stand 15 to 30 minutes. 

2. Preheat 1 tablespoon oil in large frying pan, uncovered, at 375’F about 2 minutes. Add carrots and celery; stir-fry for 2 to 4 minutes. Add reserved mushroom liquid. Cover and steam 4 minutes. Remove carrots and celery. 

3. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in frying pan. Add cauliflower and pea pods; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes. Remove.

4. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in frying pan. Add meat with marinade; stir-fry 2 to 4 minutes. Add carrots, celery, cauliflower, pea pods, onions, and mushrooms. 

5. Combine water, cornstarch, and sugar. Stir into meat mixture and cook until thickened. Serve over chow mien or pan-fried noodles.

