Cattle Corner: Beef Stir-Fry

Beef Stir-Fry from Jeanne Todisco, California in The Hereford Cookbook, copyright 1988.
Ingredients
ν 1 lb. round steak, sliced thin.
ν 3 tablespoons soy sauce.
ν 1 tablespoon sherry.
ν 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger.
ν 3 tablespoons vegetable oil.
ν 1 1/2 cup sliced carrots
ν 1 1/2 cup thinly sliced cauliflower
ν 1 1/2 cup sliced celery
ν 1 (6 ounce) package frozen pea pods
ν 4 to 6 green onions, chopped
ν 1 (4 ounce) can mushroom stems and pieces (reserve liquid)
ν 1/2 cup cold water
ν 2 tablespoons cornstarch
ν 1/2 teaspoon sugar
Preparation
1. In small bowl, combine beef with soy sauce, sherry and ginger. Let stand 15 to 30 minutes.
2. Preheat 1 tablespoon oil in large frying pan, uncovered, at 375’F about 2 minutes. Add carrots and celery; stir-fry for 2 to 4 minutes. Add reserved mushroom liquid. Cover and steam 4 minutes. Remove carrots and celery.
3. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in frying pan. Add cauliflower and pea pods; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes. Remove.
4. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in frying pan. Add meat with marinade; stir-fry 2 to 4 minutes. Add carrots, celery, cauliflower, pea pods, onions, and mushrooms.
5. Combine water, cornstarch, and sugar. Stir into meat mixture and cook until thickened. Serve over chow mien or pan-fried noodles.