Cattle Corner: Beef Tenderloin

Beef Tenderloin with Savory Saucy Mushrooms and Lentils from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner.
Makes 4 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 45 to 60 minutes.
Ingredients
ν 4 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 6 oz. Each)
ν 1/2 cup uncooked lentils
ν 1/2 cup water
ν 2 cups ready- to- serve beef broth, divided
ν 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed
ν Salt and pepper
ν 2 teaspoons olive oil
ν 1-1/2 cups assorted mushrooms ( shiitake, enoki, straw, cremini, button or chanterelle) whole or cut in half if large
ν 1/4 cup minced shallots
ν 1 tablespoon cornstarch
ν 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Preparation
1. Combine lentils, water and 1/2 cup broth in medium sauce pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 30-45 minutes or until lentils are tender but not mushy. Stir in thyme; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Keep warm.
2. Meanwhile heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 10- 13 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Remove to platter; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Keep warm.
3.Heat oil in same skillet over medium heat until hot. Add mushrooms and shallots; cook and stir 3-5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and browned. Add remaining 1-1/2 cups broth to skillet, stirring until browned bits attached to bottom of pan are dissolved; bring to a boil. Combine cornstarch and Worcestershire sauce in small bowl; stir into mushroom mixture. Cook 2 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
4. Divide lentils among 4 serving plates. Top with steaks and mushroom sauce.