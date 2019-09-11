Burrito Zucchini Boats is from Delish.com.
Makes six servings.
Prep time of 10 minutes. Total time of 45 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef.
- 3 zucchini, halved lengthwise.
- 2 tablespoons, extra-virgin olive oil, divided.
- Kosher salt.
- Freshly ground black pepper.
- 1/2 onion, chopped.
- 2 cloves garlic, minced.
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder.
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin.
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika.
- 1/2 cup black beans.
- 1/2 cup chopped cherry tomatoes.
- 1/2 cup corn.
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese.
- 1 cup shredded Monterey jack.
- Freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish.
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 350’F. Score zucchini (like you are dicing an avocado) and scoop out insides, reserving them for later. Place zucchini halves cut side-up into bottom of 9x13 inch baking dish and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Bake until zucchini turns bright green and is just beginning to soften, 10 minutes.
2. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and reserved zucchini and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Add ground beef, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon. Cook until beef is no longer pink, about 6 minutes. Drain fat.
3. Stir in chili powder, cumin, and paprika, then season with salt and pepper. Stir in black beans, cherry tomatoes, and corn.
4. Spoon beef mixture into zucchini then top with cheeses. Bake until zucchini is just tender and cheeses are melted, about 15 minutes. Garnish with cilantro before serving.