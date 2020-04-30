Cattle Corner: Caesar Steak Sandwich

Caesar Steak Sandwich from Beefitswhatsfordinner.com.
Makes 4 servings.
Marinade time: 30 minutes to 2 hours.
Total recipe time: 20 to 25 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless beef top sirloin, top round or flank steak, cut 3/4 inch thick.
- 1/2 cup prepared non-creamy Caesar dressing.
- 2 cups coarsely chopped romaine lettuce.
- 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese.
- 4 hoagie rolls (6 inches long each), split, toasted.
Preparation
1. Cut beef steak across the grain into 1/8 to 1/4 thick strips. Reserve 2 tablespoons dressing. Pour remaining dressing in medium bowl. Add beef; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.
2. Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Heat larger nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook). Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining beef.
3. Toss lettuce with reserved dressing and 2 tablespoons of cheese in medium bowl. Divide evenly over bottom of each roll. Top with beef; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Close sandwiches.