Cattle Corner: Cajun Beef Pepper Steak

Cajun Beef Pepper Steak is from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.
Makes 4 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 25 to 30 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 3/4 inch thick.
- 2 teaspoons Cajun or Creole seasoning blend.
- 2 medium green or red bell peppers, cut into quarters.
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil.
- 1 package (5.5 to 8 ounces) Cajun or Creole rice mix with seasonings.
Preparation
1. Press 1- 1/2 teaspoons seasoning blend evenly onto beef steak. Toss bell peppers with oil and remaining 1/2 teaspoon seasoning blend.
2. Place steak in center of grid over medium heat arrange bell peppers around steak. Grill uncovered, 13 to 16 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness and peppers are tender, turning occasionally.
3. Meanwhile prepare rice blend according to package directions, omitting oil or margarine.
4. Carve steak into slices. Serve with peppers and rice.