Cattle Corner: August 22, 2019

Tehama County CattleWomen member Jean Barton at Yosemite National Park, Mariposa Grove of Redwoods, with Gail Locke, pictured, near the “Bachelor and Three Graces” while on the Mt Lassen Motor Transit tour.

 

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Cali-Caribbean Steak Street Tacos from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless beef Tri-Tip Steaks, cut 1 inch thick.
  • 2 large navel oranges.
  • 3 teaspoons jerk seasoning.
  • 2 cups baby arugula.
  • 1 fresh California avocado, peeled, sliced.
  • 16 white corn tortillas ( 6 inch diameter), warmed.
  • 1/3 cup chopped salted cashews.

Preparation

1. Cut one orange in half; squeeze juice from one half to measure about 3 tablespoons. For dressing, combine juice, olive oil and 1 teaspoon jerk seasoning in small bowl. Mix well; set aside.

2. Rub beef steak on both sides with remaining jerk seasoning.

3. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; grill steak, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes) for medium rare (145’F) to medium (160’F) doneness, turning occasionally. Removed steak from grill and transfer to cutting board. Carve steak diagonally into thin slices.

4. Meanwhile, peel remaining orange and orange half; cut into sections. Place in medium bowl with arugula and avocado. Add dressing; toss gently.

5. Stack two tortillas for each taco. Top one side of tortillas with beef slices, arugula-avocado mixture and cashews; fold in half. Serve immediately.

