Confetti Beef Taco Salad is from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.
Makes four servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef.
- 1 package (about 1.25 ounces) taco seasoning mix.
- 3 cups coarsely crushed tortilla chips.
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese.
- 1 medium tomato, chopped.
- 1 package (12 ounces) mixed salad greens (about 8 cups).
Toppings
- Sliced ripe olives, sliced red onion, prepared Ranch or French dressing (optional).
Preparation
1. Brown ground beef in large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until beef is not pink, breaking up into 3/4 inch crumbles. Stir in taco seasoning mix according to package directions; remove seasoned beef from skillet with slotted spoon.
2. Combine seasoned beef, tortilla chips, cheese and tomato in large bowl. Line 4 plates with salad greens. Top with olives, onion and dressing, if desired.