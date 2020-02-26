Cattle Corner

All beef hot dogs were a morning snack at the 2019 Tehama County Cattlemen’s 18 Hole Golf Scramble. Dave Stroing at the grill, with Beef Ambassadors Jacey Pray and Miranda Iverson, assisted by Tehama County CattleWomen member Kendra McCluskey, serving the golfers. Everyone is welcome to come play at the 2020 TCCA Golf Scramble on Sunday, March 29. For information call 570-1276 or 736-3428.

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

 Confetti Beef Taco Salad is from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

Makes four servings.

Total preparation and cooking time: 30 minutes.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground beef.
  • 1 package (about 1.25 ounces) taco seasoning mix.
  • 3 cups coarsely crushed tortilla chips.
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese.
  • 1 medium tomato, chopped.
  • 1 package (12 ounces) mixed salad greens (about 8 cups).

Toppings

  • Sliced ripe olives, sliced red onion, prepared Ranch or French dressing (optional).

 

Preparation

1. Brown ground beef in large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until beef is not pink, breaking up into 3/4 inch crumbles. Stir in taco seasoning mix according to package directions; remove seasoned beef from skillet with slotted spoon.

2. Combine seasoned beef, tortilla chips, cheese and tomato in large bowl. Line 4 plates with salad greens. Top with olives, onion and dressing, if desired.

