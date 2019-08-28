Confetti Beef Tacos from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner.
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef (93 percent lean or leaner).
- 2 teaspoons chile powder.
- 1/2 teaspoon salt.
- 1 can (11 ounces) corn, drained.
- 1 cup prepared chunky salsa.
- 8 taco shells.
Toppings
- shredded Monterey Jack cheese.
- thinly sliced lettuce.
- sliced ripe olives.
- chopped tomatoes.
Preparation
1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings; season with chile powder and salt.
2. Stir in corn and salsa; heat through. Serve in taco shells with toppings.