Cattle Corner

Columbia Historical State Park docent Tim Martell telling a Mt. Lassen Motor Transit tour group about gold mining and life in the 1850’s in the historic mining town.

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Confetti Beef Tacos from Beef It’s What’s For Dinner.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground beef (93 percent lean or leaner).
  • 2 teaspoons chile powder.
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt.
  • 1 can (11 ounces) corn, drained.
  • 1 cup prepared chunky salsa.
  • 8 taco shells.

 

Toppings

  • shredded Monterey Jack cheese.
  • thinly sliced lettuce.
  • sliced ripe olives.
  • chopped tomatoes.

 

Preparation

1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings; season with chile powder and salt.

2. Stir in corn and salsa; heat through. Serve in taco shells with toppings.

