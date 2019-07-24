Cranberry BBQ Cocktail Meatballs is from wishesndishes.com.
Serves 20-24.
Prep time of 20 minutes, cook time of 80 minutes.
Total time is 1 hour 40 min.
Ingredients
2 pounds ground beef, lean.
1 cup plain bread crumbs.
2 large eggs, slightly beaten.
2 tablespoons Chili Sauce.
2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce.
2 tablespoons minced onion.
1/2 teaspoon salt.
Cranberry barbecue sauce
18 oz. jar barbecue sauce.
12 oz. jar Chili Sauce.
14 oz. can Jellied Cranberry Sauce.
2 tablespoons brown sugar.
Juice from 1/2 lemon.
Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish.
Meatball preparation
1. Preheat oven to 350ºF and line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
2. In a large bowl, combine ground beef, bread crumbs, eggs, chili sauce, Worcestershire Sauce, onion, and salt. Mix until all ingredients are incorporated. Try not to overwork the meat which causes tough meatballs.
3. Form into approximately 1- 1/ 2 inch meatballs and place on prepared baking sheet. Leave at least 1 – inch space between meatballs.
4. Cook at 350ºF for 10 minutes then turn each meatball over. Cook another 10 minutes and remove from oven.
5. While meatballs are cooking, prepare the sauce.
Sauce preparation
1. In a large skillet over low heat, combine all the sauce ingredients. Stir until well blended then remove from the heat until the meatballs are ready to be added.
2. When meatballs are cooked, place them in the sauce in the skillet and simmer on low for 1 hour or until sauce has thickened.
3. Garnish with fresh, chopped parsley before serving.
4. Put toothpicks in each after transferring to a serving plate.