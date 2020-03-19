Cattle Corner: Cucumber Ranch Steaks

Cucumber Ranch Steaks is from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.
Makes 4 servings.
Total preparation and cooking time: 25 to 30 minutes.
Ingredients
- 4 beef shoulder center steaks (Ranch Steak) or sirloin, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 5 ounces each).
- 1/2 cup finely chopped seeded cucumber.
- 1/4 cup prepared Ranch dressing.
- 1 tablespoon garlic-pepper seasoning.
- 1 small tomato, seeded, diced (optional).
Preparation
1. Combine cucumber and dressing in small bowl. Set aside.
2. Press garlic-pepper seasoning evenly onto beef steaks. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash covered coals. Grill covered, 9 to 11 minutes to medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.
3. Serve steaks with cucumber sauce. Garnish with tomato, if desired.