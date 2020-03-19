Cattle Corner: Cucumber Ranch Steaks

Participating in the Skillathon, a Santa Clara CattleWoman and Tehama County CattleWomen’s Mandi Selvester Owens were trying to place the location of the chuck, loin, rib and brisket as TCCW President Anne Owens waited to grade their result at the California CattleWomen March meeting.

 

 Courtesy photo/Jean Barton

Cucumber Ranch Steaks is from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.

Makes 4 servings.

Total preparation and cooking time: 25 to 30 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 4 beef shoulder center steaks (Ranch Steak) or sirloin, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 5 ounces each).
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped seeded cucumber.
  • 1/4 cup prepared Ranch dressing.
  • 1 tablespoon garlic-pepper seasoning.
  • 1 small tomato, seeded, diced (optional).

Preparation

1. Combine cucumber and dressing in small bowl. Set aside.

2. Press garlic-pepper seasoning evenly onto beef steaks. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash covered coals. Grill covered, 9 to 11 minutes to medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.

3. Serve steaks with cucumber sauce. Garnish with tomato, if desired.

Tags

Recommended for you