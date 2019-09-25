Easy Tamale Pie is from Tiscornia Ranches Cookbook, recipes from Calaveras County.
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef.
- 1 medium onion, chopped.
- 2 cloves garlic, minced.
- 4 oz. can sliced mushrooms, drained.
- 15 oz. can tomato sauce.
- 1/4 cup water.
- 1 tablespoon chili powder.
- 1 tablespoon flour.
- 2 tablespoons cold water.
- Can of olives, cut in half.
- Salt and pepper.
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese.
- 2 cups Fritos corn chips, lightly crushed.
Preparation
1. Brown the meat with the onions in a large skillet. Add the garlic, mushrooms, tomato sauce, 1/4 cup water, and chili powder. Simmer uncovered for 20 minutes.
2. Make a paste of the flour and 2 tablespoons cold water. Stir the meat into the meat mixture.
Add the olives.
3. Cook over low heat, stirring until mixture comes to a boil. Season to taste.
4. Layer meat mixture, grated cheese, and crushed chips in deep casserole ending with cheese topped with chips.
5. Bake uncovered at 350ºF for 25 to 30 minutes until brown crusted.