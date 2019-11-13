Enchilada Recipe from Steve and Peggy Zane of Zane Ranch.
Makes 20 enchiladas.
Ingredients
- 3 lbs. hamburger.
- 2-28 oz. cans enchilada sauce.
- 1 can olives (slice and save liquid).
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic.
- 1-2 tablespoon dried minced onion flakes.
- 3 tablespoon cornstarch.
- 1/4 cup water.
- 1 lb. grated cheddar cheese.
- 20 pack flour tortillas.
Preparation
1. Brown hamburger until well done and drain.
2. Add enough enchilada sauce to moisten meat, about half a can, and season with chopped garlic, onion flakes, and pepper. Let simmer over low heat for a few minutes.
3. Pour the remaining enchilada sauce and liquid from olives, into another pan, warm slightly.
4. Dip a tortilla into the warmed sauce and place in cooking dish. Top with a spoonful of hamburger, some cheese and sliced olives, roll up to secure contents, then rotate to position seam against cooking dish. Repeat until cooking dishes are full.
5. With the remaining sauce, add corn starch mixed with 1/4 cup water to make a paste. Increase heat, stir constantly until thick. When sauce has thickened, turn heat off, then pour sauce over the enchiladas.
6. Garnish with cheese and olives.
Bake in a 350 degree oven for 20-30 minutes or until sauce bubbles.